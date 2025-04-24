Fashion designer Nomi Ansari faces action for 'evading' Rs1.25b tax

A case was lodged by Corporate Tax Office (CTO) Karachi

(Web Desk) – A case has been registered against fashion designer Nomi Ansari for allegedly evading Rs 1.25billion sales tax.

The case was lodged by the Corporate Tax Office (CTO) Karachi following extensive investigations.

The case was lodged by the Corporate Tax Office (CTO) Karachi following extensive investigations.

Raids were carried out on multiple business locations associated with the designer.

According to officials, Nomi Ansari is currently out of the country.

Authorities are preparing for his arrest upon return and expect to present him before the Customs and Taxation Court.

The move signals the FBR’s growing focus on high-profile individuals amid intensified enforcement of financial laws.

An FBR official confirmed that a formal case has been registered against Ansari after financial records revealed substantial irregularities, stating: “Enforcement teams are actively pursuing tax defaulters in accordance with new directives.”

The development follows earlier action. In February 2025 when FBR teams, acting on court-approved search warrants, raided Ansari’s factory and retail outlets across Karachi.

This included the ones in Mehran Town, Korangi, and DHA.

During these operations, financial documents were seized, and business premises were sealed for failing to comply with sales tax and Point-of-Sale (POS) regulations.

Nomi Ansari, widely recognised in the global fashion world for his couture designs, now finds himself at the centre of a high-stakes legal battle.

His brand, once celebrated at major fashion weeks and red carpet events, faces severe reputational and operational setbacks.

Officials said a tax demand order has also been issued against him.

They claimed that this case is part of a larger campaign to enforce accountability among Pakistan’s affluent business class.

Regional tax offices across the country are reportedly accelerating investigations into other high-net-worth individuals suspected of evasion.