Turkish influencer Turkan Atay says Maria B dodging payments

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 23 Apr 2025 16:39:46 PKT

(Web Desk) - Turkish content creator Turkan Atay has accused that renowned Pakistani fashion designer Maria B has not compensated her for a brand shoot in Turkey.

Atay has over 850,000 followers on Instagram and she creates Urdu-language content.

She has made a startling claim that she was approached by Maria B’s team in 2025 to manage a location shoot in Turkey.

She further claimed that the agreement included a charge per outfit to cover local production costs.

Despite the completion of project, Atay stated that she had received only little payment.

It was further alleged that the brand later disputed the agreement, saying payments were usually made per social media reel and not per outfit.

“It’s been three months,” Atay said in a video message. “They’ve wasted my time, dodged complete payment, and treated me unprofessionally.”

She also accused the designer’s team of deleting prior communications after her husband attempted to mediate.

This is not the first time Maria B has courted controversy related to Turkey.

The situation escalated when artist Leena Ghani accused Maria B of copying a specific design.

