Actor Vijay challenges Waqf Act in Supreme Court

Entertainment Entertainment Actor Vijay challenges Waqf Act in Supreme Court

Contends the act is discriminatory towards the Muslims

Follow on Published On: Tue, 22 Apr 2025 07:18:24 PKT

(Web Desk) - Popular actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay has joined the list of famous names who are opposing the recently passed Waqf Act.

Vijay has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025.

Vijay along with others who have filed a petition in the Supreme Court contend that the act is discriminatory towards the Muslim community and violates their fundamental rights.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 was passed by the Rajya Sabha on April with 128 votes in favour and 95 against. Prior to RS, the Bill was passed in Lok Sabha after a lengthy session of debate. Lok Sabha passed the Bill with 288 members in favour and 232 in opposition. Post the two Houses passing the Bill, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Bill on April 5, making it a law.

Joining Vijay in standing against the Waqf Act are All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Congress MPs Mohammad Jawed and Imran Pratapgarhi, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, and Azad Samaj Party chief and MP Chandra Shekhar Azad.

Others include Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal Zia Ur Rehman Barq; Maulana Arshad Madani, President of Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind; the Kerala-based Sunni scholars' body Samastha Kerala Jamiatul Ulema; the Social Democratic Party of India; the Indian Union Muslim League; and the NGO Association for Protection of Civil Rights.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has also challenged the Act, saying it strongly objected to the amendments passed by Parliament for being "arbitrary, discriminatory and based on exclusion".

From Tamil Nadu, the ruling party, DMK has joined the legal challenge. Its MP A Raja, who was a member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Bill, has approached the apex court.

Meanwhile, intervention applications have been filed in the Supreme Court in support of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, stating that the amendments are aligned with the Constitution of India, and that there is no violation of any right of any member of the Muslim community.

