Spotify outage left millions unable to stream music

(Web Desk) - Spotify was down for users worldwide, leaving them unable to stream music.

Downdetector showed the outage hit around 1:30pm. Users cited issues with the website, app and audio streaming.

Downdetector showed the outage in the US, UK, parts of Europe and South America. Some users saw an error message: 'Something went wrong. Try reloading the page.'

More than 675 million people around the global use Spotify, but it is unknown how many were experiencing issues amid the outage.

Users shared their frustrations about the issues on social media with many simply asking: 'Is Spotify down?'

The music streaming platform did not acknowledged issues on its status page or social media accounts.

Downdetector's outage map showed issues are hitting New York City, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and Seattle.

This was the second outage to hit Spotify in less than a week.

The previous stuck on April 16, lasting for a few hours.

Nearly 50,000 Spotify American users issued outage reports to Downdetector at time time.

Even the Spotify Support website was down, showing users a 'server error' message.