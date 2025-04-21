TikToker Mr Patlo arrested in Dubai, Rajab Butt breaks silence

Updated On: Mon, 21 Apr 2025 17:20:21 PKT

(Web Desk) - Mr Patlo, Pakistan famous TikToker, has reportedly been detained at Dubai Airport while he was travelling to Doha.

His arrest has sparked a wave of mixed views on the social media. Digital platforms are full of claims that the arrest is regarding a disturbing case involving AI-generated footages.

His fellow TikToker Rajab Butt said: “I called him and said, ‘Bro, come to Doha for a day. Let’s do a little show together.’ At first, Rajab said he declined. But on insistence, he agreed.



It emerged Patlo was arrested during his layover at Dubai Airport, before he could even get his flight to Qatar.



While details are still awaiting, some reports point out that the arrest might be linked to an online dispute that escalated into legal trouble.



It’s alleged that the victim is based in Dubai, which could explain the swift action by UAE authorities.



It bears mentioning that the UAE authorities or Mr Patlo’s official social media handle has not reacted to the news. The article is based on news from social media pages.