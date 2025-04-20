Samiya Hijab says her leaked video fake, AI-generated

‘My character is being targeted on social media’

Published On: Sun, 20 Apr 2025 07:04:20 PKT

(Web Desk) - TikToker Samiya Hijab has firmly denied any involvement with an explicit video, claiming the video was fake and AI-generated.

Samiya also expressed frustration over the impact the video has had on her personal and professional life.

In a video message to her followers, Samiya stated: “I completely deny this video and have nothing to do with it.

“My character is being deliberately targeted to damage my reputation on social media.”

The TikTok star suggested that her ex-boyfriend was behind the video’s release, citing personal animosity and revenge as the motives for the leak.

She claimed it happened because she refused to give him money, which she didn’t have at the time.

Despite her denial and allegations, the authenticity of the video remains uncertain.

The uncertainty surrounding the situation has left her followers and the public divided.

A user said: “It is pretty clear that the video isn’t AI-generated. No matter how good AI is, it can not mimic exact reality.”

Another commented: “This is so scary! Can’t imagine how she must be feeling. AI is literally destroying lives.”

Samiya Hijab urged her fans not to believe the “false and baseless” video, reassuring them that she would take legal action.

She announced plans to file a formal complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing.