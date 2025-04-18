Who is the real Hira Mani after all?

Actor's lookalike left netizens in awe

(Web Desk) - Netizens have been expressing astonishment after witnessing Hira Mani's lookalike on the internet.

Hira Mani is a Pakistani actor, model, singer, dancer and what not. Her doppelganger is Dr Aqdas who is a Pakistani-born British influencer in the United Kingdom.

Dr Aqdas has gone viral after her uncanny resemblance to Hira Mani sparked online commentary.

The influencer, who has facial features like Mani, shares parenting tips on Instagram and has attracted attention for looking, sounding, and even speaking like the actress. Some were confused and asked if she was actually Hira Mani.

One person noted, “You look like a better version of Hira Mani.”Dr Aqdas is using social media to promote positive parenting among parents.

Hira Mani is married to actor Mani Sheikh.