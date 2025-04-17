Vocalist Ayaz Sheikh promises to make it big

Ayaz’s journey in music began as a child artist

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s emerging star Ayaz Sheikh is set to release his new song ‘Dil Tery Bin’.

He recently released some songs including live versions of ‘Aa Sakogi Tum’, ‘Sajde’, and ‘Masti Ke Din’.

He recently gave a spectacular performance at the Sibi Festival, where artists Ahmed Jahanzeb, Raheel Shah, and Nimra Mehra were also present.

The event showcased Pakistani culture, where Ayaz’s performance captivated the audience.

THE JOURNEY

Ayaz’s journey in music began as a child artist and grew into a remarkable career in playback, pop, patriotic, and OST singing.

With a voice that connects hearts and lyrics that touch emotions, Ayaz continues to shine as a gem from Hyderabad, Sindh.

Ayaz made his debut as a child artist on Radio Pakistan, Hyderabad, in 2004. He received formal classical training from Ustad Sultan Ahmed Khan from 2007 to 2015.

He worked at AD-Studio as a music producer from 2015 to 2022, which helped him hone his vocal abilities.

Later, Ayaz pursued a Mass Communication degree at the Federal Urdu University, completing his studies between 2019 and 2022.

He has showcased his talent on various prestigious platforms including PTV and private TV channels. His famous songs include Ik Aas, Moula, Sajde, Main Tera, Tum Bin Na Hi Chain, Aa Sakogi Tum (2025 release) and Masti Ke Din (2025 release).

He has also made out his name for patriotic anthems. Among his groundbreaking contributions, he is credited with composing and singing songs in the honour of two of the country’s most revered figures - Liaquat Ali Khan and Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

These songs, released in 2020 and 2021, were groundbreaking tributes to these national icons.