How much does Fawad Khan charge for his new Bollywood movie, Abir Gulaal?

He will work opposite Vaani Kapoor and fans are already in a frenzy

(Web Desk) - After a nine-year-long break from the Indian movie industry, Fawad Khan is finally making his much-anticipated return to Bollywood with Abir Gulaal.

He will work opposite Vaani Kapoor and fans are already in a frenzy after catching glimpses of the actor in the teaser.

A romantic track Ishq Khudaya has also been released, crooned by singer Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. The dreamy visuals and soulful melody have added to the rising excitement.

Last seen in Kapoor & Sons (2016), Fawad has been hitting headlines ever since the announcement of the movie. With a powerful fanbase across borders, buzz around his Bollywood comeback is keep growing louder.

And with that kind of popularity, it comes as no surprise that Fawad is charging big bucks for Abir Gulaal. According to multiple reports, the actor, who commands Rs15–20 lakh per TV episode in Pakistan, generally charges up to Rs2 crore per film. However, for this big-budget Bollywood project, Fawad could be taking home anywhere between Rs5 to 10 crore.

On the other hand, Vaani Kapoor is said to be charging around Rs 1.5 crore for her role.

Abir Gulaal, directed by Aarti S Bagdi, is described as “a heartwarming tale from the picturesque streets of London,” promising a blend of love, laughter, and magical moments.

The film is ready to hit the theatres on May 9, and the countdown has officially begun.