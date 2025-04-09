Ed Sheeran, Arijit Singh's collaboration creates buzz among fans

(Web Desk) - Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh's upcoming album collaboration creates buzz among fans.

It is official. Ed Sheeran will be collaborating with our very own star Arijit Singh for his next album and the fans can't stop raving about the two legendary artists coming together.

In a recent interview with Heart, UK's commercial radio brand, Ed was asked about any surprise collaborations, the listeners can look forward to in his upcoming album and the 'Photograph' spilled the beans featuring Arijit.

"I worked a lot with this Indian singer Arijit Singh who is really good and really wonderful.

He basically lives in middle of nowhere in India. It is like a 3 hour flight and 5 and half hour drive. I was in India with my dad. He (Arijit) was like if you want the vocals, you would have to come to me," Ed said in the interview.

The fans have been gushing ever since the news broke. One user wrote, "Two of the greatest artists are coming together. I'm so fortunate to be part of this" while another user said, "My prayers paid of I was praying for a Collab of Arijit and ed and it's happening let's goo I'm excited now".

A user commented, "Its happening, two of the best in the world collaborating." Another one wrote, "hoping for something epic and historic". Another commented, "Arijit x Ed about to be epic."