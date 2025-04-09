'Predator' trailer revealed ahead of June release

A big year for Predator fans just got bigger

(Web Desk) - The secret is finally out! An animated Predator film is coming our way in June. Predator: Killer of Killers is co-directed by Dan Trachtenberg who also helmed 2022's Prey and is behind the upcoming Badlands.

It is set to premiere exclusively on Hulu on June 6 in the United States and internationally on Disney+.

Josh Wassung of animation company The Third Floor served as co-director of the project alongside Trachtenberg, with Micho Robert Rutare writing the script.

Trachtenberg revealed that he worked on the project while on location for Badlands. The director explained: "We were writing the script for Killer of Killers while we were prevising stuff on Badlands, and then once on location in New Zealand, on the way to shoot Badlands, we would remote with everyone back here and watch footage thanks to Starlink."

Describing the process of making two films at once, Trachtenberg joked: "This all was like a game of hopscotch…That was dumb. I hope I don’t do it again."

The official synopsis for Killer of Killers reads: "The anthology story follows three of the fiercest warriors in human history: a Viking raider guiding her young son on a bloody quest for revenge; a ninja in feudal Japan who turns against his Samurai brother in a brutal battle for succession; and a WWII pilot who takes to the sky to investigate an otherworldly threat to the Allied cause. "But while all these warriors are killers in their own right, they are merely prey for their new opponent — the ultimate killer of killers."

Badlands, the seventh film in the main Predator series and ninth in the overall franchise will hit theatres on November 7.

The film stars Elle Fanning and has been co-written by Trachtenberg and Patrick Aison.

