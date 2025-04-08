Laiba Khan opens up about prevalent lobby system in drama industry

Entertainment Entertainment Laiba Khan opens up about prevalent lobby system in drama industry

‘Lobby system is nothing — your fans make you a star’

Follow on Published On: Tue, 08 Apr 2025 06:18:16 PKT

(Web Desk) - Laiba Khan is one of the most popular actresses who has been giving back-to-back hits like ‘Baylagaam’, ‘Kaffara’, ‘Aafat’, and ‘Aas Paas’.

In 2024, her drama serial Kaffara broke records of popularity and garnered 2 billion views. Her Ramazan drama serial ‘Aas Paas’ surpassed all other Ramazan dramas with 500 million views.

Recently, Laiba Khan gave an interview to Canadian based famous Indian media journalist Faridoon Sheheryar.

In the interview, Laiba Khan opened up about the unfair behaviour of industry towards her Ramazan drama serial Aas Paas. She also talked about mental health of an actor while surviving in this industry.

Laiba Khan said, “I was afraid when my drama went on air because I got to know which big actors were coming on other channels.

“Of course, they were all big names and big channels. I want to tell you that our drama didn’t get any hype after the teasers — they snubbed Aas Paas completely. They only talked about three big dramas and didn’t talk about ours at all. I shared this with Ali, and he replied, “Relax, it happens. This is the industry, it’s a lobby system. Just let the drama air.”

I was so sad because nobody was talking about Aas Paas, but I’m so happy that Aas Paas won with a bigger margin. So, the lobby system is nothing — your fans make you a star”.

She further added, “After doing lead characters, I was bothered by lobbying because, despite doing strong roles, I wasn’t getting attention. Nobody used to write about me. Then I gave Kaffara, but still nobody wrote about me. I was so sad. The same happened during Aas Paas — no channels or magazines talked about it.

Industry people ridiculed us and our drama. But Ali Ansari was right — our drama became a hit despite the big names and big channels. I’m very happy now, and after this huge success, the lobby system will never affect me again.

She added that actors should take themselves so seriously because this industry is so cruel and actors should protect their mental health in order to survive in this industry.