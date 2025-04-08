On air date of Mahira Khan, Wahaj Ali's telefilm revealed

The film to hit television on June 7

Tue, 08 Apr 2025 05:40:33 PKT

(Web Desk) – The telefilm of Mahira Khan and Wahaj will premiere this Eidul Azha, June 7.

Pakistani entertainment industry has given us some unforgettable on-screen pairs over the years, and now, fans are buzzing about a fresh jodi that’s already being called a blockbuster in the making – Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali.

The two superstars are all set to star together not in one, but two exciting projects!

First up is a special Eid telefilm, written by none other than Farhat Ishtiaq and directed by Shehzad Kashmiri. The shoot is already in full swing, and their on-set pictures are making waves all over social media. And yes – the release date is finally out!

The telefilm will premiere this Eid ul Azha, June 7. Fans can’t wait to see this magical duo light up the screen. The title and other cast is still under the wraps.

That’s not all – Mahira and Wahaj will also be seen together in upcoming drama ‘Mitti De Baway’, which is expected to go on floors after Eid ul Azha.