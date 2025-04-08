Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, son's debut rendition enchant audience at London concert

This performance marked his long-awaited return to the British capital after a two-year break

(Web Desk) - Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan recently set a new record by performing to a crowd of nearly 12,000 at London’s iconic OVO Arena Wembley, with special feature of his son Shah Zaman Ali Khan who debuted in the world music, with mesmerising rendition at the concert.

As the King of Qawwali and Sufi music, Rahat lived up to his reputation, delivering an unforgettable show.

The concert was a part of his ‘Legacy Of The Khans 2025 Tour’ which also included sold-out performances in Birmingham and Manchester.

The London concert was a standout moment, with the immense crowd size making it a special milestone for Rahat.

The performance was organised by Vijay Bhola, a renowned arts promoter and founder of Rock on Music.

One of the most significant highlights of the London show was the debut performance of Rahat’s son, Shah Zaman Ali Khan.

Vijay Bhola praised Rahat for the success of the tour, emphasising that it is the artist’s talent, not just the promoters, that draws large audiences.

He said: “The incredible success of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan at the global level shows that it’s the artist and his music that truly captivates the audience.”

The 20-year-old singer captivated the audience with his unique style, earning comparisons to the legendary Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Shah Zaman performed five solo Qawwali songs, with his father supporting him from the sidelines.

The crowd was quick to draw parallels between Shah Zaman’s voice and his grandfather’s, calling for more of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s iconic songs.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan expressed his pride in his son’s performance, stating: “It was emotional to see so many people asking him to sing Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Qawwalis and Ghazals because he sounds like him.”