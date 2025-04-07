Bollywood pays tribute to legend Manoj Kumar

Manoj Kumar’s funeral was held with full state honours

Published On: Mon, 07 Apr 2025 04:50:34 PKT

(Web Desk) - Several Bollywood celebrities, including Aamir Khan and Jaya Bachchan, gathered in Mumbai on Sunday to attend the prayer meeting of legendary actor Manoj Kumar.

The iconic star passed away on Friday at the age of 87 due to chronic heart-related issues.

Other notable attendees included Farhan Akhtar, Rakesh Roshan, Sonu Nigam, Krishika Lulla, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Esha Deol, all of whom came to honour the late actor's legacy.

A day before the prayer meet, Manoj Kumar’s funeral was held with full state honours. Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salim Khan, and Rajpal Yadav were present to pay their final respects. The cremation took place at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan was seen sharing a quiet moment with long-time friend Salim Khan during the ceremony.

Born on 24 July 1937, Manoj Kumar remains one of the most celebrated figures in Indian cinema. Nicknamed “Bharat Kumar” for his patriotic roles, he left a lasting mark with his nationalistic storytelling.

Over his illustrious five-decade career, he acted in 55 films and directed eight. His contributions were recognised with the Padma Shri in 1992 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015.

