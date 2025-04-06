Sajal Aly's photos with newborn baby go viral

She shares pictures of her sister’s newborn daughter

Updated On: Sun, 06 Apr 2025 13:02:15 PKT

(Web Desk) - Sajal Aly is one of Pakistan’s most celebrated actresses who has captivated audiences both in Pakistan and India with her incredible talent and impeccable script choices.

She continues make headlines not just with her on-screen performances, but also with glimpses of her personal life. The superstar is back in the news and this time for her viral pictures.

It’s her latest Instagram post that has taken the internet by storm. Sajal shared a series of heartwarming photos cradling a newborn in her arms. The little bundle of joy is none other than her sister, Saboor Aly’s newborn daughter, Serena, who was born on March 18.

In the caption, Sajal sweetly wrote, “She got my eyes!” and fans couldn’t get enough. The adorable photos have gone viral, with social media buzzing over the pure and precious moment.