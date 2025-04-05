How Punjab govt is planning to control vulgarity in theatres

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A major step of the Punjab government to tackle vulgarity in Punjab’s theater culture has come to light.

The Punjab government has decided to shift the supervision and other powers of theaters from the district administration to the Punjab Information Department.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said the district administration has not taken any adequate steps to eliminate the culture of obscenity adding that vulgarity is being spread in the name of theaters and dramas in Punjab.

She said the theater arrangements would be handed over from the district administration to the Information Department very soon.

