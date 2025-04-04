Is Ranbir Kapoor set to make debut in James Bond movie?

Fri, 04 Apr 2025 18:45:43 PKT

(Web Desk) - Needless to say Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has enthralled audiences with his stellar performances over the years.

Now, he is reportedly planning to make a huge jump into Hollywood.

After a successful year in Bollywood, where his movie Animal became a colossal hit, Ranbir has been involved in several major projects.

According to media reports, the actor might be planning for the international spotlight by joining the iconic James Bond franchise.

The speculation is that Ranbir is being considered for a key role in the next James Bond film, which is reportedly set to be directed by Michael Bay, known for his work in action-packed blockbusters.

If confirmed, this move would transform Ranbir Kapoor's career, as he would become part of a special pool of actors who have transitioned to Hollywood.