Atif Aslam shares family pics to evoke fans' best wishes

(Web Desk) - Versatile singer Atif Aslam wins hearts and good wishes from his fans on sharing adorable pics of his family on Eid.

The singer thrilled his fans by posting beautiful pictures on Instagram with his wife and children. In a set of six photos uploaded to his official handle, he and his family are seen wearing different fashionable outfits.

The photos not only showcase the beauty of Atif and Sara but also their children. Fans were delighted and in awe of the family’s Eid photos, which quickly trended social media.

The couple had their first son, Abdul Ahad, in 2014, and then their second son, Aryan Aslam, in 2019. In March 2023, Atif Aslam happily announced the arrival of his daughter, whom they named Halima Atif Aslam.