Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor starrer 'Abir Gulaal' set to release on May 9

For Fawad, ‘Abir Gulaal’ marks his return to Indian cinema for the first time since 2016

(Web Desk) - Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor bring romance back to the big screen in the highly anticipated film Abir Gulaal, set for a worldwide cinema release on May 9, 2025.

The teaser offers a glimpse into a love story filled with charm, laughter, and emotional depth.

Presented by Indian Stories Limited and A Richer Lens Entertainment, in association with Aarjay Pictures, the film unfolds on the picturesque streets of London.

The teaser introduces the lead stars sitting inside a car and enjoying a rainy date night.

Fawad hums the classic ‘Kuch Na Kaho’ from 1942: A Love Story. Vaani Kapoor looks at him wistfully and asks: “Are you flirting?” With a smile on his face, Fawad pauses and replies: “Do you want me to flirt?”

The official synopsis states: “This heartwarming tale unfolds in the picturesque streets of London, weaving a love story filled with unexpected turns, tender moments, and pure magic.

“Audiences can expect a delightful blend of laughter, tender moments, and the undeniable chemistry between Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor.”

Audiences can expect a heartwarming tale full of tender moments and unexpected turns.

Director Aarti S Bagdi helms the project, with producers Vivek B Agrawal, Avantika Hari and Rakesh Sippy bringing the story to life.

The film aims to revive the magic of classic romance with a fresh pairing, as Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor share the screen for the first time.

In a joint statement, the makers said: “Fawad has a massive global fan base, and we anticipate that audiences and his fans will wholeheartedly embrace this film, as it showcases him in his most endearing role yet.

“The chemistry between Fawad and Vaani is expected to light up the screen with their captivating performances and undeniable charm.”

Meanwhile, Aarti says Abir Gulaal explores the journey of two individuals “who unintentionally help each other heal, with love blossoming as an unexpected consequence”.

For Fawad, Abir Gulaal marks his return to Indian cinema for the first time since 2016.

Fawad is immensely popular in India, however, there had been an unofficial ban on Pakistani artists working in Indian films, following political disputes between the two countries.