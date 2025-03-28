Internet abuzz with similarities between Kohli, Ertugrul

‘What’s Kohli doing in a Turkish series?’

(Web Desk) - Social media is abuzz with similarities between the looks of Virat Kohli and Turkish actor Cavit Çetin Günîr's, who plays Doğan Bey in Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli has once again become a trending topic on social media, but this time, it has nothing to do with his performances on the pitch. Instead, fans have been captivated by the uncanny resemblance between Kohli and Turkish actor Cavit Çetin Günîr, best known for portraying Doğan Bey in the historical drama Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

What started as a casual observation on Reddit soon snowballed into a viral discussion, with fans flooding social media platforms with memes and witty comparisons. The online buzz not only reignited interest in celebrity lookalikes but also underscored the vast global appeal of both Kohli and Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

The internet frenzy began when a Reddit user posted a screenshot of Günîr in character as Doğan Bey, accompanied by the caption: “Anushka Sharma’s husband's TV show debut.” The post swiftly gained traction, amassing thousands of reactions and comments from amused fans.

One user shared their astonishment, stating, “Dont tell me he is NOT Virat but someone else. Damn!!!”.

Another quipped, “The first time I saw this Doğan Bey character in Ertuğrul, I genuinely thought, ‘What’s Kohli doing in a Turkish series?’ The resemblance is scary.”

Cavit Çetin Günîr rose to prominence through his role in Diriliş: Ertuğrul, a series created by Mehmet Bozdağ that aired between 2014 and 2019. The show, which chronicles the life of Ertuğrul Bey—the father of Osman I, the founder of the Ottoman Empire—became a global sensation, particularly in South Asia, where it garnered a massive fan base.