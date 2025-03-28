Jayasuriya shares pic breaking fast with Muslim friends
Fasted today with my Muslim friends
(Web Desk) - Former Sri Lankan captain and cricket legend Sanath Jayasuriya observed a fast with his Muslim friends and shared an Iftar photo on social media.
A Buddhist by faith, Jayasuriya revealed that he has been fasting for a day every Ramazan since his school days to experience the spirit of the month alongside his Muslim friends, keeping this tradition alive for years.
Sharing a picture on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote:
“Fasted today with my Muslim friends—this is a small tradition I have followed since my school days during Ramadan.”
Fans from around the world praised the cricket legend for his gesture of inclusivity.
One user commented: “Wonderful, Sanath! It’s amazing how you’ve kept this beautiful tradition alive with your friends. Ramazan is a time for reflection and unity. As a Sinhalese who grew up in a Muslim village, I truly cherish those days.”
Jayasuriya’s gesture is a remarkable example of religious harmony and mutual respect, further earning him admiration from his fans.