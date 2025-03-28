Shoaib Malik celebrates wife Sana's birthday

Entertainment Entertainment Shoaib Malik celebrates wife Sana's birthday

The couple enjoyed the celebration at a restaurant

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 28 Mar 2025 15:07:07 PKT

(Web Desk) - Shoaib Malik celebrated his wife’s birthday in a grand style, creating a memorable moment for the two.

Sana Javed smiled as Shoaib Malik surprised her with a cake and flowers.

The couple enjoyed the celebration at a restaurant, where Sana captured the moments and shared them on Instagram.

In a heartfelt post, she expressed her gratitude, thanking Shoaib for being the “best man” in her life.

Shoaib Malik also took to Instagram to wish his wife a happy birthday, writing:

“Happy birthday, beautiful.”

Alongside a picture of the couple, he added: “Thank you for simply being you. May you have many more, SJ.”

Some also brought up his past, referring to rumours of infidelity surrounding his marriage to Sana Javed.

A user commented: “Shoaib Malik should stop. He thinks everyone is like him.”

One wrote:

“What goes around, comes around, Sana will also be cheated by Shoaib Malik one day.”

Another said: “After his second marriage to Sana, he now wants others to also go for a second marriage.”

Given that both Sana and Shoaib had previously been married before, the couple’s relationship has been under close scrutiny from the public.

Despite the controversy, the couple continues to publicly support each other.