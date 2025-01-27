Moeen Akhtar's One Man Show soon

The book will have details of Akhtar’s career

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A book about the professional career of legendary comedian Moeen Akhtar will see the light of the day soon.

The book will have details of Akhtar’s career, association with showbiz stars of yesteryear and their interactions. It has been aptly titled ‘One Man Show’.

Its Preface has been penned by Anwar Maqsood and Foreword by the late Zia Mohyeddin.

“This book explores the life and career of renowned stage, television, and film actor and comedian Moin Akhtar, highlighting his interactions with contemporary celebrities.

“It vividly recounts significant events from his extensive artistic journey. Akhtar collaborated with numerous Pakistani and international actors and writers, sharing these experiences with readers,” says Oxford University Press, the publisher of the book.

Besides acting, it says, he hosted stage shows and television programs, which allowed him to meet and interview notable figures from various fields, including politics, sports, and music.

The book also includes several rare photographs from various stages of Moin Akhtar’s life, adding to its allure.