Bangladeshi star Pori Moni gets arrest warrant

She is facing assault, vandalism and threat allegations

Follow on Published On: Mon, 27 Jan 2025 04:15:58 PKT

(Web Desk) - A Dhaka court has issued an arrest warrant against Bangladeshi star Pori Moni over alleged assault, vandalism and threats.

The warrant was issued on January 25, 2025, alleging assault, vandalism, attempted murder and threats.

Alongside Pori Moni, her costume designer Junayed Karim Jimmy, also faces an arrest warrant.

Dhaka Judicial Magistrate’s Court-1, presided over by Mohammad Zunayed, dismissed Pori Moni’s petition seeking time for her non-appearance in court.

The charges were framed in her absence, prompting the court to issue the warrant.

The case stems from an incident on June 9, 2021, at Dhaka Boat Club in Savar.

According to Nasir’s complaint, Pori Moni and her associates visited the club late at night.

The duo proceeded to get intoxicated and also demanded to take liquor free of charge.

When Nasir refused, Pori allegedly verbally abused him before throwing a glass and a phone at him, causing injuries.

She and her companions allegedly threatened to kill him before leaving.

Nasir officially filed a case on July 6, 2022. However, Pori has previously accused Nasir and two others of attempting to rape and murder her during the same incident.

She filed her complaint on June 14, 2021, at Savar Police Station.

That case is currently pending with Dhaka’s Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-9.

Adding to the complexity of her legal troubles, Pori Moni and two others are also facing charges under the Narcotics Control Act.

This case is pending before the Special Judge Court-10 of Dhaka.

In the case at hand, Pori Moni and Junayed were granted bail in June 2022.

However, charges were officially pressed against them in March 2023 by Inspector Mohammed Monir Hossain of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), Dhaka.

The allegations against Pori have drawn mixed reactions, with some supporting her claims of victimhood.

A fan said: “She filed the rape complaint before him. Of course, he made that up when he got scared.”

Another questioned: “Why would she want free liquor? Does she not have money? I call b******t.”

However, others criticised her alleged actions at the Dhaka Boat Club.

The controversy is a prolonged legal battle, with both parties filing serious allegations against each other.

Investigations continue as the legal system navigates the conflicting claims.