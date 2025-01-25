Now it's official: Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed confirm their marriage plans

Updated On: Sat, 25 Jan 2025 18:46:53 PKT

(Web Desk) – After much hullaballoo in recent days and many posts that refer to the matter, it is official that co-actors Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed are getting married.

The announcement of the confirmation of their marriage – which was filled with fun banter of their friends - just shows what lies ahead. Fans are eagerly hoping, waiting and anticipating a mega show of their marriage.

Moreover, the video was shared under the hashtag #MeriYaarKiShaadiHai, which sparked excitement and curiosity, with fans and media alike convinced the posts hinted at Kubra and Gohar tying the knot.

In an earlier happening, Kubra was asked whether she is getting married in February. To which she replied, “Apparently I am.”