BBC enlists Pakistan's Gligit Baltistan among top places to visit in 2025

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 24 Jan 2025 19:26:26 PKT

(Web Desk) - From bubblegum-coloured lakes in Australia to a solar-powered safari camp in Botswana, BBC journalists provide a list of top destinations which tourists should explore in 2025.

Travel has the power to connect, inspire and even transform us. But while travel should be a force for good, the past year has reminded us that it also has the potential to overwhelm and even harm the places we love due to rising overtourism in some places.

Each of the 25 spots by BBC is not only welcoming visitors and offering incredible travel experiences, but also using tourism to support local communities, protect the environment or preserve their unique cultural heritage.

Pakistan’s Gligit Baltistan region is also among the 25 must-visit destinations in the world. The region is known for natural and serene environment.

Home to one of the world's most populated nations, Pakistan remains one of the great surprises for travellers. It also has five of the planet's 14 peaks towering over 8,000m – including the world's second highest, K2.

It is much more than staggering mountain trails. The picturesque Gilgit-Baltistan region – dubbed "heaven's gate" – is overflowing with lush valleys, immaculate lakes and glacial waterfalls.

Cradled between trails are the Hunza Valley's fragrant cherry blossoms and apricot orchards, undulating Unesco-listed Deosai plains and Shangri-La-esque mirrored lakes.