Rakhi Sawant, Hania Aamir are now friends

Unexpected bond is blossoming

(Web Desk) – An exchange of messages on Instagram creates opportunities for Indian star Rakhi Sawant and Pakistani deva Hania Aamir to become friends after a hostile encounter on social media.

Rakhi, currently residing in Dubai, said that she is flying to Pakistan and shared a video from airport and also showed off her passport.

“I’m going to Pakistan to meet Hania, Nargis, Deedar, and all the big stars of the country,” she declared, before asking Hania, “Do you have space in your home for your Indian sister, Rakhi Sawant?”

Hania’s response was equal parts charming and cheeky. Sharing a clip on her Instagram stories, she announced, “Good morning, everyone.

My life was quite sad earlier, but then Rakhi ji came into it. Rakhi ji, I’m coming to receive you at the airport!”

This unexpected bond blossomed after Rakhi Sawant, known for her dramatic personality and viral statements, threw down a dance challenge in an interview with Pakistani journalist Murtaza Ali Shah.

Calling out Hania, as well as iconic dancers Nargis and Deedar, Rakhi boldly claimed she was better than all three combined.