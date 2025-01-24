Oscars 2025: Emilia Pérez breaks record with 13 nominations

Jacques Audiard’s trans musical beats record for most nominations by a film not in English language

(Web Desk) - Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard’s musical about a transgender gangster escaping from the mob in Mexico, has broken the record for the most Oscar nominations earned by a film not in the English language.

The film took 13 at the announcement on Thursday – three more than both Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon in 2001 and Roma in 2018.

The recognition of its star, Karla Sofía Gascón, marks the first time an out trans actor has been nominated for an Oscar; Elliot Page was nominated for Juno in 2008, 12 years before he transitioned. Audiard’s film was also shortlisted for supporting actress (for Zoe Saldaña), director, picture, adapted screenplay, international feature, editing, cinematography, makeup and hairstyling, original score, best sound, and twice for original song.

Meanwhile The Brutalist, Brady Corbet’s three-and-a-half hour epic about a Hungarian architect, played by Adrien Brody, who moves to the US after the second world war, took 10 nominations, as did Wicked, the box office smash adaptation of the Broadway show.

James Mangold’s Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown came away with eight nominations, as did Edward Berger’s papal thriller Conclave, starring Ralph Fiennes.