Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber's marriage on the rocks?

Justin unfollowed his wife Hailey on Instagram, sparking split rumours

(Web Desk) - Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber has sparked concern among his fans with regards to his marriage to Hailey Bieber.

Justin has unfollowed his wife Hailey on Instagram. The couple had welcomed their first child last year, but have been at the centre of split speculations for months, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Social media users have been claiming “it doesn’t look like things are going well" in the couple’s romance, despite them recently welcoming son Jack Blues into the world over the summer.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, when searching for Hailey’s account under Justin’s following list, it returns with “no users found".

Fans were left confused by the move as one said: “What could be the reason? Does anyone have an idea”.

Another added, “Interesting”. Someone else commented, “She still follows him sooo hopefully it was a mistake by Justin”.

A fourth wrote, “Hopefully this was a mistake because they just had a child”.

One fan pointed out Justin had posted a sweet message about Hailey just two days ago. They said, “It’s very clear it’s a mistake as he posted a sweet message to her the other day, I know many people keep wishing on these two downfall and I think it’s so pathetic”.