Saba Qamar takes the heat after bold phootshoot

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 22 Jan 2025 17:50:23 PKT

(Web Desk) – Famous model and actor Saba Qamar has faced the heat after her latest photoshoot which many netizens dubbed as bold.

She took part in the shoot for a fashion magazine where she was seen wearing bold attire.What’s strange is this: the shoot was in December last year while its photos went viral now.

Netizens flooded the comment section and fired broadsides at the actor for what they said ‘promoting obscenity and boldness’ in the society.

Some said she used to have some decorum previously but now she has lost all whatsoever.