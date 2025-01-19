Iconic writer Munnu Bhai being remembered on 7th death anniversary

He penned down some of the immortal drama serials for PTV

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The 7th death anniversary of renowned poet, playwright and columnist Muneer Ahmed popularly known as Munnu Bhai is being observed today (Sunday).

Munnu Bhai was born in 1933 in Wazirabad.

Munnu Bhai had a passion for poetry from his childhood, and over time, this passion grew into a blazing flame.

He penned down some of the immortal drama serials for Pakistan Television (PTV) including 'Sona Chandi', 'Dasht', 'Tammanna', 'Gumshuda', 'Aashiyana' and 'Khoobsurat'.

In addition to dramas, he wrote thousands of columns.

Among Munnu Bhai's famous literary works are 'Mohabbat Ki Ek Sau Nazmein,' 'Jangal Udaas Hai,' and 'Insani Manzar Nama.'

Munnu Bhai also laid foundation of an organization named 'Sundas Foundation' for children suffering from thalassemia, where he served as the chairman.

He was also a recipient of Pride of Performance award from the government of Pakistan.

Munnu Bhai died on January 19, 2018 in Lahore.