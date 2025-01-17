What Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar feels about Mahira Khan

I can’t forgive her for what she said about me

(Web Desk) – Playwright Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar in a podcast has expressed his feeling of anger for Mahira Khan and vowed he would never talk to her.

In the show, he was once again asked about his previous statement regarding Mahira Khan’s casting in Sadqay Tumhare.

In response to the question, the writer said, “I can’t forgive her for what she said about me. I will never talk to her, I don’t think that it will ever happen.

Yes, she is working in my film because I thought she was the right fit for the role.”

Talking about media people, he said, “one should always portray his/her inner self, don’t pretend to be fake”

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar is a renowned Pakistani writer, director, and producer who is praised for his excellent storytelling in both TV and film.

His notable television dramas are Mere Paas Tum Ho, Pyaray Afzal, Sadqay Tumhare, Boota From Toba Tek Singh, Manjali, Bunty I Love You, Landa Bazar and Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai.

His films Punjab Nahi Jaungi and London Nahi Jaunga also garnered critical acclaim and commercial success.

Mere Paas Tum Ho writer is also known as a vocal and blunt public figure who often shares his opinions on feminism, political unrest, and his fellow artists.