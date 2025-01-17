Anniversary breakfast: Shoaib, Sana mark first year of marriage

(Web Desk) - Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed marked their first wedding anniversary at a hotel in Qatar as they share pictures with a caption, ‘Anniversary breakfast’.

The couple’s celebration of their year of togetherness was captured in moments that radiated love, joy, and serenity, shared by Sana on her Instagram.

The picturesque setting featured a charming outdoor space with cool grounds, a distant pool, and the backdrop of tall, elegant buildings.

The first photo shared by Sana showcased a beautifully arranged table adorned with a glass of mango juice, a water bottle, and neatly placed salt and pepper shakers.

In another snippet, Sana and Shoaib appeared seated side by side, smiling warmly. Sana looked effortlessly chic in a brown hoodie, her loose hair complementing her minimal nude makeup, while Shoaib opted for a relaxed look in a grey hoodie paired with black glasses.

Sana captioned the photo “Alhamdulilah” accompanied by a heart emoji, encapsulating their happiness on this special occasion.