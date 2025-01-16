Saif Ali Khan under the knife after burglary bid at house

Reports said Khan suffered six stab wounds, of which two were deep

Thu, 16 Jan 2025 12:52:40 PKT

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was hospitalised on Thursday after armed men stabbed him during burglary bid at his house.

The actor was stated to be out of danger in hospital.

The family in an official statement said: “There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation.”

According to an Indian publication, Khan’s wife Kareena Kapoor’s team also put out a statement: “There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence last night.

“Saif had an injury on his arm for which he is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine. We request media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the police is already doing their due investigations. Thank you all for your concern.”

Reports said Khan suffered six stab wounds, of which two were deep. “One of the injuries was quite deep and the actor received 10 stitches for the wound. However, it did not affect his spine or vital organs,” media quoted a doctor as having said.

