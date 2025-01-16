Imran Ashraf, Sonya Hussyn team up for drama serial 'Masoom'

Imran Ashraf shared a picture from shooting of his upcoming drama serial

(Web Desk) – Sonya Hussyn and Imran Ashraf are teaming up for upcoming drama serial ‘Masoom’ directed by Barkat Siddiqui.

Imran Ashraf shared a beautiful picture from the shooting of his upcoming drama serial.

He praised Sonya Hussyn’s impeccable acting skills. Sonya Hussyn and Imran Ashraf are the two remarkable Pakistani actors.

Imran Ashraf’s notable dramas include Wafa Kaisi Kahan Ka Ishq, Dil Lagi, Alif Allah Aur Insaan, Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, Mushk, Raqs-e-Bismil, Namak Haram and others. Sonya Hussyn’s hit dramas are Meri Guriya, Nazo, Muhabbat Tujhe Alvida, Ek Chubban Si and others.

Both the actors recently garnered praise for their excellent acting in prime time dramas. Fans love Imran Ashraf in Namak Haram and also praised Sonya Hussyn in Ek Chubban Si.

