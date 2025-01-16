Honey Singh reveals his bipolar disorder struggles

He revealed, "Out of these six years, for 3 years, I believed that I am dead."

(Web Desk) - Rapper-singer Honey Singh candidly discussed his battle with bipolar disorder and described himself and podcast host Rhea as "fighters" for overcoming mental health challenges.

During the conversation, Rhea shared her close understanding of bipolar disorder, while Honey opened up about his six-year struggle with the condition. He revealed, "Out of these six years, for 3 years, I believed that I am dead."

At the show, the duo addressed facts about bipolar disorder, with Honey sharing the time he went through a super-tough phase.

In the video shared, the Brown Rang crooner said, “I've gone in-depths, I'm such a bad case of bipolar disorder.”

Rhea then went on speaking about Singh’s documentary and how she maintained mixed feelings after watching it

She further went on thanking Singh for surviving the difficult times with wit to which he replied, "Akbar The Great is meeting Alexander The Great. Two fighters are meeting."

Last December, the Indian singer made waves as Netflix released Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, a docu-film that revolves around the life of the hip-hop star.

It further sheds light on the man behind the headlines, from his meteoric rise in the music industry to the challenges and controversies he faced along the way.

For the unversed, Honey Singh has many times been vocal about his much-discussed divorce from Shalini Talwar.