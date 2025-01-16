Bond with singing: Atif Aslam reflects on early days of musical journey

Bond with singing: Atif Aslam reflects on early days of musical journey

Opens up about his changing relationship with music

Published On: Thu, 16 Jan 2025

(Web Desk) – A-lister Atif Aslam reflects on early days of musical journey, revealing he was 14 when he started singing.

Says life would feel empty without music. Interestingly, the iconic singing maestro has revealed years have passed to hear music.

The renowned musician in his recent vlog, Welcome to My Borderless World, opened up about his changing relationship with music in the course of years.

He first recounted the early days of his musical journey, "When I hit a high note, I got scared, thinking what just happened. I quickly closed the doors and came downstairs.”

"I think I was 14 when I started working towards singing,” Atif added.

Further acknowledging the music’s deep impact on his life, the Tera Hone Laga Hoon singer stated, “Music has had such an impact on my life that I don’t think I can live without it. Life would feel empty without music.”

“Interestingly, I haven’t listened to music for many years. But now, I’ve started listening to it again, and I’m finding joy in it,” Atif shared.

For the unversed, Borderless World marked a new phase of Atif Aslam's career, as an initiative to bring together talented individuals from various creative fields, including musicians, lyricists, directors, and actors.

