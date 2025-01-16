Imran Ashraf turns out to be admirer of Tamannaah Bhatia

Expresses desire to work with the Bollywood stunner

(Web Desk) – Versatile host and actor Imran Ashraf has expressed his desire to collaborate with Bollywood stunner Tamannaah Bhatia.

During his popular show ‘Mazaq Raat’, Imran Ashraf praised acting talent of the Bollywood star and desired to team up with her for a venture in future.

He said, “Tamannaah is not only beautiful but also incredibly talented. It would be a dream to collaborate with her on a meaningful project.”

This was the first time the actor publicly showed interest in working with the Vedaa star, sparking excitement.

To note, Imran has carved a niche in Pakistan’s entertainment industry in a short time through memorable roles in drama serials like Ranjha Ranjha Kardi and Badzaat.

Meanwhile, Bhatia also has gained widespread recognition for her stellar performances in Bollywood, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films.

Previously, the Mushk actor mentioned his deep wish to work with the Pakistani superstar Saba Qamar, adoring her incredible acting skills.

Amidst new revelations, sources claim that Imran will share screen with the renowned actress Sonya Hussyn in the upcoming TV drama titled Masoom.