'Maula Jatt' producer Sarwar Bhatti dies

Bhatti produced one of the most iconic films of Pakistan

(Web Desk) - Noted film producer Muhammad Sarwar Bhatti passed away in Lahore due to a heart attack on Monday.

Bhatti produced one of the most iconic films of Pakistan, Maula Jatt, which made Sultan Rahi a megastar.

Other famous films produced by Bhatti included Chan Waryam, Bazaar-e-Husn and Haq Mehr.

He established his production house under the name Babu Productions. He did not produce any films for a long time.

Director Bilal Lashari’s The Legend of Maula Jatt was based on Bhatti’s Maula Jatt. The producer wanted to release his Maula Jatt movie once again for which he made a digital print of the movie but it could not be released.

He also wanted to produce a film Lakhpal Dakoo but his dream could not materialise.

The film fraternity expressed deep sorrow and grief at his demise.

Maula Jatt is known as the most iconic film to come out of Punjabi cinema. Sultan Rahi and Mustafa Qureshi played the characters Maula Jatt and Noori Natt and those characters were recently revived by Bilal Lashari in the new film.

