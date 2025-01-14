Mansha Pasha claps back at critics of her 'revealing dresses'

Entertainment Entertainment Mansha Pasha claps back at critics of her 'revealing dresses'

Says trolling is uncalled-for

Follow on Published On: Tue, 14 Jan 2025 04:48:28 PKT

(Web Desk) – Actor Mansha Pasha clapped back at those who gave negative comments on her ‘revealing dresses’ at a wedding function,’ questioning who they are to be critical of her choice.

Mansha faced backlash on social media for her attire at Yashma Gill’s sister’s wedding.

One user commented on her picture, saying, “Why have you chosen to dress immodestly? Blindly following India?”

Mansha replied, “Why is it necessary to drag India into everything?

If you don’t like the dress, that’s fine, but don’t make it seem like you’re suffering from an inferiority complex.”

She also took to her Instagram stories to discuss the matter, stating, “Selective whitening of history and culture while shaming today’s women is beyond comprehension.”

Mansha shared screenshots from old Pakistani films showing actresses in sleeveless dresses, semi-traditional outfits, or smoking in tea houses, demonstrating that such styles are not new and have always been a part of the culture.

She emphasised there is no reason to shame women today for their clothing choices, as they reflect influences from the styles of past actresses.