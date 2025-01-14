Oscar nominations delayed again amid LA wildfires

The nomination announcement has now been moved to January 23

(Web Desk) - This year's Oscars nominations have been postponed again due to wildfires across Los Angeles.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shared that the nomination announcement has now been moved to Thursday, January 23, and the Oscars voting period has been extended again to January 17.

Multiple screenings and bake-offs as well as the Academy Museum have also been affected, after fires burned through more than 27,000 acres across LA.

More than 150,000 people are under evacuation orders after the first fire began in the Palisades at 10.30am on Tuesday, January 7.

In a new statement, according to Deadline, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy president Janet Yang said: "We are all devastated by the impact of the fires and the profound losses experienced by so many in our community.

The Academy has always been a unifying force within the film industry, and we are committed to standing together in the face of hardship.

"Due to the still-active fires in the Los Angeles area, we feel it is necessary to extend our voting period and move the date of our nominations announcement to allow additional time for our members.

"Additionally, as we want to be sensitive to the infrastructure and lodging needs of the region in these next few weeks, it is imperative that we make some changes to our schedule of events, which we believe will have the support of our industry.

"Our members always share how important it is for us to come together as a community, and we are determined to use this opportunity to celebrate our resilient and compassionate industry. We also look forward to honoring our frontline workers who have aided with the fires, recognizing those impacted, and encouraging people to join the Academy in supporting the relief efforts.

"We will get through this together and bring a sense of healing to our global film community."