Entertainment Entertainment Wahaj, Maya starrer 'Sunn Mere Dil' trolled for 'dragging storyline', confined range

Drama enthusiasts say storyline is not up to the stature of the versatile stars

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 14 Jan 2025 06:16:56 PKT

(Web Desk) - Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali starrer ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ seems falling short of coming up to the expectations of its viewers, who are of the view that its storyline is not up to the stature of the versatile stars, particularly Wahaj Ali.

Let’s have a look what drama enthusiasts comment on the performance of Wahaj Ali in the play.

“I don’t know how Wahaj agreed to this drama,” a viewer said.

“Now I am going to watch only last episode,” said another.

Please end this nonsense drama, an audience expresses his views.

Worst story with worst plot, said a social media user.

“Good actors are being wasted,” comments another viewer.

Wahaj Ali has undoubtedly become a household name with his memorable roles in hit dramas like Tere Bin, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, and Mein.

His stellar performances have earned him a dedicated fan following, and with each new project, viewers expected nothing short of success.

Fans were excited when Wahaj signed up for Sunn Mere Dil, where he stars as Bilal Abdullah opposite Maya Ali, playing the character Sadaf Namdar.

However, much to the disappointment of his supporters, the show has failed to meet expectations.

Sunn Mere Dil, which has 29 episodes so far, has been criticized for its dragging storyline, leaving fans frustrated with the lack of progress.

Many have expressed their disappointment online, with some even blaming Wahaj Ali for choosing the project.

There’s growing criticism of Wahaj’s portrayal of a consistently sad and ‘dukhi aatma’ character, which many viewers feel lacks depth and range.

While Tere Bin made him a superstar, fans now feel that Sunn Mere Dil is tarnishing his image, turning him from a “rockstar” to a “flop” star.