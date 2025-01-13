Hadiqa Kiani's new song 'Inna Akhiyan' pays tribute to ailing persons

It focuses on emotions of those suffering from disabilities, Parkinson’s disease

(Web Desk) - Hadiqa Kiani’s new song ‘Inna Akhiyan’ reflects feelings and sensibilities of those suffering from disabilities and Parkinson’s disease.

The song is a tribute to poet Shiv Kumar Batalvi and the song video has focused on the emotions of people suffering from disabilities and Parkinson’s disease.

Here are some beautiful shots of stars Sabeena Farooq and Talha Chahour who brought the concept to life.

The song shots ignite sympathetic feelings of the viewers for the ailing persons.

They also admired the actors who did matchless acting in this video song.

Hadiqa Kiani is among the most loved singers of Pakistan. She is evergreen and her work is still appreciated today as it was when she started out.

She has sung songs in several genres and she always ends up winning hearts.

Her love for Sufi music and folk songs is evident and she has recently given us some very soothing music.