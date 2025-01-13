I think God teaching me lesson on patience, humility: Sunny Leone

I just wish I had gotten a warning so I could mentally prepare

Mon, 13 Jan 2025

(Web Desk) - Actress Sunny Leone, who is currently in Malaysia, shared that she thinks God is teaching her a lesson on patience and humility.

Sunny took to Instagram, where she shared a video standing on a deck. In the backdrop, a cloudy sky, the sea and sand can be seen.

“Hmm, yes, where could we be? There are very mysterious things happening here,” without divulging much the actress said in the video.

She then shared a cryptic message, which read: “I think God is teaching me a lesson on patience and humility…I just wish I had gotten a warning so I could mentally prepare!!”

In other news, Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber renewed their wedding vows after 13 years of their marriage in November.

The couple renewed their vows in an intimate ceremony in the Maldives on October 31, and was joined by their children Nisha, Noah, and Asher.