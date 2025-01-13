Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed going to marry? Speculations rife

Cryptic Instagram post sparks rumours

Published On: Mon, 13 Jan 2025 02:43:39 PKT

(Web Desk) – Netizens go into frenzy with mysterious hashtags and dance practices of Gohar Rasheed and Kubra Khan, guessing their longstanding friendship is going to next level of a married couple.

The Jannat Se Aagay costars have been friends for nearly a decade and always seen showing support for each other on key occasions.

Gohar sparked marriage rumours with the 31-year-old actress after he turned to Instagram to share a video of friends and family at a dance practice.

Earlier this week the Laal actor shared a post with the caption "2025 Bismillah", where several industry names could be seen enjoying a tea party.

The Jindo actor prompted more speculations and curiosity among the fans after he posted another video with the hashtag Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, couple of days after where the celebrities could be seen practising their dance moves.

Moreover, Gohar made an appearance on After Hours with Ushna Shah couple of months ago where he set the record straight, informing fans that he is not single, continuing, "She’s an amazing person, and now I can’t imagine my life without her."

On the other hand, Kubra in an interview with The Current Life confessed, "My best friend in the industry, yes, its Mirza; he’s been my best friend for the past nine years now."

The star-studded dance practice included, Momal Sheikh, Ali Rehman Khan, Ushna Shah, Shahzad Sheikh and Aashir Wajahat.