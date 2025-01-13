Candid admiration: Ahad Raza impressed with acting skills of his ex Sajal Aly

He speaks his mind

(Web Desk) – Ahad Raza is impressed with acting skills of his former wife Sajal Aly and has no hard feelings for her despite their split.

In an interview, the Aangan actor expressed his words of admiration for Sajal.

He also praised his other two co-stars Ramsha Khan and Dananeer Mobeen.

He said. "I have had a different experience working with Dananeer, Sajal and Ramsha."

"They are all great actresses in their right mind," the Ehd-e-Wafa star went on.

While Ahad starred in Hum Tum alongside Ramsha Khan, his current starrer Meem Se Mohabbat has garnered great viewership online.

For the unversed, Ahad Raza Mir's pairing with Sajal Aly was a mega-hit and the two worked in several hit shows together.

They were also married in real life for a while but parted ways, a devastating moment for Sahad fans.

Recently Ahad Raza Mir sparked dating speculations with actress Ramsha Khan after the two were spotted shopping and spending quality time together in London.