Johnny Lever all praise for Imran Ashraf's hosting prowess

'Mazaq Raat's host calls it "the biggest award" of his career

(Web Desk) - Imran Ashraf received high praise from none other than Indian comedy legend Johnny Lever.

In a video message, Johnny Lever expressed his admiration for Imran’s acting prowess.

The comedy legend particularly highlighted his anchoring skills on the popular Dunya News show ‘Mazaq Raat’.

Johnny began warmly with: “Imran Bhai, Assallam O Alaikum.

“You did a fantastic job on Mazaaq Raat! I’ve seen your performances in dramas like Bhola and Shammo. You were incredible in those roles.”

He continued: “Anchoring is no easy task. Your presentation was excellent.

“You’re doing stand-up, managing the audience, and still delivering an amazing performance.

“Your sense of good music is also remarkable.”

He added that Akram Udas, another Mazaaq Raat regular, also has a fantastic sense of humour.

“The talent on this show is incredible, but what amazes me is how Imran brings out the best in everyone, including the guests and the audience.”

Johnny Lever ended his message on a positive note, offering his best wishes to the actor and his team.

He said: “Mazaaq Raat is an amazing programme, and you’re doing an incredible job. I wish you all the best, Imran Ashraf. May God bless you and the entire team.”

Visibly moved by the appreciation, Imran shared the video on Instagram, calling it “the biggest award” of his career.

In his caption, he wrote: “The king of character actors, Johnny Lever Sahab. You have appreciated me.

“Due to this, I will work even harder now. May Allah keep you very happy.”

Imran Ashraf’s journey from dramatic roles like Bhola to hosting a comedy show demonstrates his versatility and dedication.

Fans were thrilled by their heartfelt exchange.

One wrote: “This is a real achievement.”

Another said: “This man has no haters across any borders! Absolute legend in the industry.”

Imran Ashraf will soon be appearing in Enna Nu Rehna Sehna Nai Aunda, sharing the screen with Indian actor Jassie Gill.