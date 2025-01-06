Filmmaker Jeff Baena, husband of Aubrey Plaza, dead at 47

Baena wrote and directed films including 'Life of Beth' and 'Horse Girl'

(Web Desk) - Hollywood screenwriter and director Jeffrey Baena, who was married to actor Aubrey Plaza, died by suicide, the Los Angeles county medical examiner said in a report released over the weekend.

Ms Plaza, 40, star of TV series The White Lotus and Parks and Recreation, has not yet commented publicly on the death of her husband.

Mr Baena graduated from New York University with a degree in film before moving to LA to pursue directing.

He worked in production under filmmakers Robert Zemeckis and David O'Russell, before breaking away to make his own films.

He made his directorial debut in 2014 with the release of the zombie comedy film Life After Beth, which featured Plaza.

The pair would go on to collaborate on several projects.

Plaza, who gained fame as an apathetic office worker in television series 'Parks and Recreation', appeared in Francis Ford Coppola movie 'Megalopolis' and the series 'The White Lotus'.