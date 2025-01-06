Nisho feels heartbroken over strained relationship with daughter

She is dismayed over taking family dispute to public

(Web Desk) - Veteran actress Nisho feels heartbroken over taking family dispute on social media by her daughter and son-in-law, believing respectable families do not wash their dirty linen in public.

She has opened up about her strained relationship with her daughter, actress Sahiba Afzal, and son-in-law, Rambo.

She said: “Sahiba and her husband should not have posted this issue on YouTube.

“Respectable families don’t discuss private matters publicly.”

Nisho further elaborated on her disappointment, recounting how she had allowed Sahiba to meet her biological father, Inam Rabbani.

She revealed: “I was the one who permitted her to meet her father. Rambo worked hard to find him and bring him to Pakistan.

“However, their meeting and the subsequent videos they shared on social media brought unnecessary criticism towards me.”

She added that Inam had falsely accused her of preventing him from seeing Sahiba, a claim she called baseless.

In March 2024, Sahiba met her biological father for the first time.

She shared her emotions in a video, revealing her father had not looked at her when she was born.

Inam Rabbani claimed he had been kept away from Sahiba, stating: “No one let me enter the house.”

This prompted Nisho to clarify the circumstances surrounding their separation in a later interview.

She revealed that Inam had abandoned her while she was seven months pregnant, later remarrying and cutting all ties with her and Sahiba.

Despite the emotional turmoil, Nisho emphasised that she didn’t stop Sahiba from reconnecting with her father.

On the other hand, Sahiba defended the video, saying it carried a message of forgiveness.

She shared her joy in finally connecting with her father and seeing family pictures she had never known existed.

Despite her attempts to mend bridges, the rift between Sahiba and Nisho widened.

Nisho revealed on a show in November 2024 that she hadn’t seen her daughter in seven months.

She broke down, saying that the year had taken everything from her.

Nisho said: “I’ve endured so much pain.”

The ongoing feud has left fans saddened, as many once admired the strong bond between Nisho and Sahiba.